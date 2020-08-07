Leake Schools: Virtual Learners Can Participate In Extracurricular Activities

Virtual Learners can participate in extracurriculars activities. LCSD board member Debra Merkison Payton said that following a vote, virtual learning students will be able to participate in activities. See official statement below.

From Board Member Debra Merkison Payton- Speaking on behalf of LCSD, the Board and the Superintendent:

“Due to the pandemic, many students & parents were worried that virtual learning would take away the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities. Today, we voted that students will now be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities while learning virtually.”