Home » Leake » Lincoln Park Ball League Cancelled

Lincoln Park Ball League Cancelled

Posted on

Lincoln Park Ball League has been cancelled for the season.  The Carthage Mayor and City Council agreed unanimously at the Monday night meeting that basketball league would be cancelled for this summer season.  The decision was reached because of continued concerns for city safety around Covid-19 transmission, especially with contact sports such as basketball. While Governor Reeves has signed orders allowing some sports to resume, there are still restrictions in place around contact sports such as basketball.

Submit a Comment