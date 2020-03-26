March 26th – New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Attala and Leake County

State & Local -108 new cases of the Coronavirus are being reported this morning statewide. This brings the total number of cases to 7 in Attala County with 4 cases in Leake County, according to the Mississippi Department of Health website. No cases have been reported in Neshoba County. There are 485 cases confirmed statewide with a 29% increase over yesterday. 6 fatalities are now reported . Approximately 2,776 people have been tested. More cases are expected. Mississippians are advised to continue to practice health and safety guidelines. For more information see link https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,21870420.html