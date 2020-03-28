March 28th – MSDH Reports New Cases In Attala, Neshoba, Winston

State & Local – 84 new cases of the Coronavirus are being confirmed this morning statewide. This brings the total number of cases to 9 in Attala County, 4 cases in Winston County, and 3 cases in Neshoba County. Leake County remains at 4 cases with no new cases reported, according to the MSDH website. There are 663 cases confirmed statewide. 13 fatalities are now reported. Testing continues throughout the weekend. Mississippians are advised to continue to practice health and safety guidelines. For more information see link https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html