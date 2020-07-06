Mcmillan Fall Ball updates are here! Applications will be available starting July 13th. League teams for softball and baseball will be chosen in August with scheduled game dates for September. Players age range group will remain the same as last spring according to Park Director Jason Burt. The fee is $40.

Burt went on to say that “the park has been completely and thoroughly disinfected as part of a standard precautionary procedure and is once again open to the public. We want the park safe for everyone.”

******The park was temporarily closed last week due to a possible Covid-19 contamination concern.