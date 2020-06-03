Mcmillan Park Ball League Cancelled for Summer

Ball league has been cancelled for the summer. A decision was reached by the Carthage City Council this week which cancelled both Softball and Baseball League at Mcmillan Park. According to Parks and Recreation Director Jason Burt, “there will be an opportunity for a Fall league. Sign up will be available soon. Also, he mentioned that efforts would be made to register fall players in the same age group as they were listed in for spring-summer session.” For any additional questions contact City Hall at 601-267-8322