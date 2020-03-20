MEMA Urges Small Business Owners to Submit Covid-19 Impact Report

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is urging small business owners to submit COVID-19 impact report forms. MEMA is gathering information about small businesses, so that Mississippi may request an Economic Injury Declaration from the Small Business Administration. “Please help us share these forms across Leake County in order to reach small businesses who are suffering economic hardship,” says Tommy Malone, EMA Director, Leake County. See form links below.

Instructions for Completing the “Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet for Business”

Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet for Business