Meoshus Johnson Becomes Member of Leake County Sheriff’s Reserve Unit

Meoshus Johnson has joined the Leake County Sheriff’s Office Reserve unit. According to the Sheriff’s Office Ms. Johnson is the newest member of the reserves. And what does this entail? The Leake Sheriff’s Office said “reserve deputies are a vital component to the Leake County Sheriff’s Office and assist the department in carrying out its law enforcement operations. These deputies serve as a readily available source of trained and qualified personnel to augment the department’s full-time staff of deputies. The Reserves serve this department in assisting with routine law enforcement activities, special events, and emergencies, including flash floods, natural disasters, traffic accidents, evidence searches, crowd control and missing persons.”

Congratulations Ms. Johnson.