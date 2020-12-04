The Mercy Reigns toy and food drive has started. The Carthage resale shop launched the drive to support the community this holiday season. Food and toys will be available to those in need. And if you don’t need, you can give. Food, toy, and financial donations are greatly appreciated. All proceeds go to help those who are less fortunate.The drive runs until December 15th. For more information about how you can make donations or get involved call 601-697-3624 or drop by 513 Hwy 16E in Carthage.

2 Corinthians 9:7 – Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, (so let him give); not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.