Mercy Reigns Resale Needs Our Help

Carthage Ms- Mercy Reigns Needs Our Help. The Carthage resale shop and food bank needs canned and dried foods for it’s food bank. The food bank contributes to food needs in the community. Carthage United Methodist Church says “If you have pantry items you can spare or if you can pick up a few items for the food bank, we know Mercy Reigns would appreciate any and all help. DROP OFF LOCATION: Carthage United Methodist Church Chapel – Doors are open 24/7 and you may leave your food bank donations in foyer and a staff member will deliver directly to Mercy Reigns. “Also, feel free to use the chapel for a moment of prayer and meditation.” CUMC Chapel address – 201 E Franklin St – Carthage – Mercy Reigns Resale Shop-106 E Main- Carthage