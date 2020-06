The Mobile food pantry is in Carthage tomorrow. The pantry will be at McMillan Park between 10-12. Provisions will be limited to the first 250 people while supplies last. The event is sponsored by The Mississippi Food Network and Tyson foods. People are advised not to arrive before 9:45am. The mobile pantry procedures include remaining in car at all times and opening your trunk prior to arrival. Volunteers will place food in trunk of car.

McMillan Park- 515 Highway 16 – Carthage, MS