Carthage – Carthage remains on a boil-water notice until further notice from Mayor Mary Ann Vivians. Meanwhile, the MSDH has a list of guidelines and precautions including how and when to boil water as well as overall effective hygienic practices. Below please find a link to help navigate through this additional challenge in the community of Carthage. https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/23,0,148,626.html