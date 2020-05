The MSDH is reporting 136 new Covid-19 cases statewide today. Leake reports 361 cases, Neshoba reports 423 cases, and Winston reports 83 cases overall. **Attala is reporting 248 cases, one less than yesterday. 115,767 people have been tested overall in the state with 11,432 positive overall to date. 7,681 cases are presumed recovered.

**Pending clarification.