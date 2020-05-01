MSDH Reporting New Cases in Attala, Leake, Neshoba

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 397 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 109 cases overall including 26 LTC cases. Leake is reporting 219 cases overall with 2 deaths. Neshoba is reporting 205 cases overall with 4 deaths and 19 LTC cases. Winston is reporting 44 cases. 20 additional deaths are confirmed with 281 deaths overall. 164 of those deaths are reported to be African American, 115 Caucasian, and 2 other. 7,212 cases are reported overall across the state, 3,742 of which are African American, 2,364 are Caucasian, 764 are designated as other, and 342 are reported under investigation.