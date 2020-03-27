MSDH Reports New Coronavirus Cases in Attala and Neshoba

State & Local – 94 new cases of the Coronavirus are being confirmed this morning statewide. This brings the total number of cases to 8 in Attala County, and 1 case reported in Neshoba County. No new cases are reported in Leake County, according to the Mississippi Department of Health website. There are 579 cases confirmed statewide. 8 fatalities are now reported . Approximately 3.139 people have been tested. Testing continues today. Mississippians are advised to continue to practice health and safety guidelines. For more information see link https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html