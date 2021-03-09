Multiple Fires in Leake County on Monday

At 11:51am both Thomastown and Barnes Fire Departments were called to Conway Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene a field was on fire and spreading towards the woods.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

Carthage Fire Department was called to a pasture fire on Hwy. 487 West at 12:06pm.

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.

Reformation Fire Department and Marydell Fire Department were called to a woods fire at 12:17pm.

When firefighters arrived at Wilders lane, the fire was put out with no injuries being reported.