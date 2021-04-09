Neshoba County Fair Grandstand Entertainment lineup announced

The Neshoba County Fair has announced the full entertainment lineup for this year’s event.

The lineup was announced in a video on the fair’s official Facebook page. (See below)

This year’s lineup includes Neshoba County native Hardy, Grammy nominated Trace Adkins, and rising stars Jordan Davis and Riley Green.

Mississippi’s Giant House Party, the Neshoba County Fair, is set for July 23 – July 30.

The Fair has the state’s only sanctioned horse races, petting zoos, arts and crafts, political speakers, and more.

For more information on this year’s event, visit neshobacountyfair.org.