No Masks At The Neshoba County Fair

You will not have to wear a mask at the Neshoba County Fair. No coronavirus restrictions have been asked of guests.

“No we have not, because we don’t have a way to enforce it,” said Fair Commissioner Hilbert Donald.

The fair opens today and goes through July 30.

“The 2021 fair is really a two-year fair,” said Donald. “And the people who live in these cabins and RVs are looking forward to a really good two-year fair.”

He said that it provides a family reunion-like atmosphere, and that with people separated last year, and many of them not seeing each other except at the fair, the reunion will be even better. Organizers expect a lot of people.

