LTC’s Reporting No New Covid Cases in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston

LTC facilities in Leake, Neshoba, and Winston County are reporting zero Covid-19 cases overall. Attala County still reports one case. According to the MSDH website, “long-term care (LTC) facilities are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.” There are now 77 LTC cases reported across the the state. 4,512 cases are reported overall, including 238 new cases statewide. An additional 10 deaths are confirmed, with 169 deaths overall. Updates are reported daily by the MSDH.