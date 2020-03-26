“Non-Essential Businesses” Versus “Essential Businesses” in Carthage Clarified

Carthage – The March 25th Resolution of the Mayor and Carthage Board of Alderman clarifies some of the differences between “non-essential” and “essential” businesses. According to the resolution, “non-essential” businesses are those businesses which do not provide daily basic necessities. Examples include barber shops, beauty shops, nail salons, gyms, recreation centers, florists and all other retail stores not listed specifically as essential. “Essential” businesses include medical and health care facilities, grocery stores, gas stations, banks, convenience stores, laundry mats and dry cleaners, discount and dollar stores, hardware stores, electrical stores, plumbing stores, auto parts stores, building material stores, and day care centers.