Oktoberfest starts today. According to Leake Main Street Chamber Director Russell Baty, “the 48th Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled at Carthage Coliseum today October 2nd, and tomorrow October 3rd. This year will feature arts and crafts from bird houses to leather goods, as well as holiday decorations and homemade jams and jellies.” The Club 66 car show, the great ping pong ball drop, and the pumpkin patch also return as part of the festivities.

***Spaces inside and out of the coliseum will comply with CDC guidelines, governmental orders and recommendations.