Pair of Wins for EC Warriors over Delgado Dolphins

The East Central Community College Basketball teams were back in action for the last time in 2019 playing Delgado Community College from New Orleans, La. at the Warriors home court in Decatur. The Lady Warriors were first on the hardwood and came away with a 57-46 victory to improve to 5-5 on the season. The Lady Warriors maintained a lead throughout the game taking a 6 point lead at halftime and improving to an 11 point lead at the end of the final quarter winning the game 57-46.

The Men’s teams were next and the Warriors also took an early lead in their game with Delgado and then maintained the lead for the rest of the game. The Warriors had a 16 point lead at halftime, 47-31 and went on to win the contest by 25 points, 97-72.