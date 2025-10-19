Person on Four-Wheeler Runs From Deputies

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A person on a four-wheeler refused to stop for a Leake County deputy Saturday night, causing a brief chase.
That happened about 7 p.m. at Hwy. 487 and Old Salem Rd.
The deputy was able to locate the four-wheeler after it went off-road and ended up at a residence.
Deputies called for a wrecker to take the four-wheeler in.
Soon after that a man was taken to the Leake County Jail.
3 comments
SteveOctober 19, 2025 at 10:28 am
Glad to see the enforcement.
DavidOctober 19, 2025 at 1:56 pm
Good job
DavidOctober 19, 2025 at 1:57 pm
Got em! Lol