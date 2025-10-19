Person on Four-Wheeler Runs From Deputies

Big Deals!
CARTHAGE, Miss.–A person on a four-wheeler refused to stop for a Leake County deputy Saturday night, causing a brief chase.

That happened about 7 p.m. at Hwy. 487 and Old Salem Rd.

The deputy was able to locate the four-wheeler after it went off-road and ended up at a residence.

Deputies called for a wrecker to take the four-wheeler in.

Soon after that a man was taken to the Leake County Jail.

3 comments
  1. Steve
    Steve
    October 19, 2025 at 10:28 am

    Glad to see the enforcement.

    Reply
  2. David
    David
    October 19, 2025 at 1:56 pm

    Good job

    Reply
  3. David
    David
    October 19, 2025 at 1:57 pm

    Got em! Lol

    Reply

