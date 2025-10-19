Person on Four-Wheeler Runs From Deputies

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A person on a four-wheeler refused to stop for a Leake County deputy Saturday night, causing a brief chase.

That happened about 7 p.m. at Hwy. 487 and Old Salem Rd.

The deputy was able to locate the four-wheeler after it went off-road and ended up at a residence.

Deputies called for a wrecker to take the four-wheeler in.

Soon after that a man was taken to the Leake County Jail.