Philadelphia – Attempted Break In At Hospital Discount Drugs on Holland Avenue, Police Are Asking for Your Help

The Philadelphia Police Department has released the following information and is asking for your help.

“Friday morning around the time of 05:59 am, the Philadelphia Police Department received a 911 call about a possible break in at Hospital Discount Drugs on Holland Avenue. Police arrived on scene at 06:03 am to find that no one made entry into the building! If anyone has any information about this attempted break in, please call CrimeStoppers 1-855-485-8477 or the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131. Case is under investigation, video forthcoming!”