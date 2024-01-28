Police Search for Man Making Threats

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Carthage Police spent about an hour looking for someone who may have been making threats at a man’s house Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers got a call from a man who said that a man was beating on his door and threatened to start shooting if he didn’t open up. That was about 12:30 p.m., on Williams Circle.

According to scanner traffic, police looked up and down several streets searching for the person who fit the description: a Black male, wearing all black clothes, short, with glasses. After an extensive search, no one matching the description was found.

Shortly before 1:30, the man called back and said the man was back banging on his door. It was unclear if police were able to resolve the situation.