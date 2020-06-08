Powerful and Insightful Words Shared By Chief Coby Clay at Carthage Peace Rally

Powerful and insightful words were written and shared by many at the peace rally in Carthage on Sunday. With a spirit of insight, compassion, understanding and for glory to God, Chief of Police Coby Clay wrote and spoke as one of those leaders. Below are his words that ring true awareness to the climate we live in and the call to change.

I Understand

First, I give all the praise, all the honor, and the glory to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, our God.

To the memory and legacy of Mr. George Floyd and his family, along with so many others who have lost their lives to interaction with law enforcement – I send my most sincere condolences. To God I give the Halleluiah!

I come to you today as a Man with three sides. A triangle effect per-se, that hopefully will help the process of further understanding into this thing called race and it’s relation to how humanity can and needs a change – a change that has to spark an improved visual of how we look at one another, at humanity.

Look at Me. Take a good look at me. Now tell me, what do you see?

Remember the triangle. I am first a man, a black man, a man that has also experienced the effects of racism, a man that has been confronted by the ignorance of what we call racism.

I understand !!

A black man who has endured the verbal scaring of what another man says because of the color of my skin, to be the center of the communal humor because of the color of my skin. Even a man who has found myself in the center of physical interaction, to where my life didn’t mean anything.

I understand!!!

Despite being on this side of the spectrum, I understand that pain and hurt of being underestimated, I understand that aggravation of being judged before being given the opportunity to get to know me. I understand the placement of anger, my attempts to live the dream.

I do understand!!!!

Second point of the triangle. I’m a black man who has been given a great task to be Chief of Police of this wonderful City of Carthage. As Chief, I am expected to accept the tasks to guide this department and it’s officers with wisdom through career experiences. To lead by example it doesn’t matter what race you are, what country you are from, your age, and or your sex. You will be respected as equal. I manage officers of different ethnic backgrounds and I value each and every one of them. I’ve been given the duty of protecting ALL of it’s citizens, the responsibility to display integrity beyond the norm, professionalism at a level that normal just won’t do. A duty I don’t take lightly! God loves us all. And if it were not so, we would not exist as we do. Our uniqueness is what makes this matter so special and profound. If we would put forth the effort to respect and appreciate others for who they are, we would increase the value of humanity beyond imagination.

As a law enforcement officer, I will be the first to admit that I/we should be held to a higher standard because of the oath that was taken. It’s evident that a select few have lost sight of or misplaced the meaning of that oath and for that I am truly sorry. However, the vast majority of men and women who took this profession on, believe in respecting the citizens they serve, they have a belief in God whom directs their steps, they have an understanding that ALL men are important. We, as law enforcement officials, are your servants. We desire to be that pilar that you may lean upon in your time of need. This is what we desire for our citizens. Please allow us to show you respect and in return respect is given.

Lastly, look at me again. Now, tell me what do you see?

I’ll tell you what you see. You see a black man who has a clear and concise understanding of racism and the effects that it brings. A man who has cried at the designated events that have left me heartbroken and bruised from the words that were spoken in hate. A man who matured and conditioned his mind to be aware that it can still happen to me despite my position. But much greater than that, you see a man whom through my trials turns to HIM for comfort, direction, and understanding. You see a man who makes every effort to treat EVERYONE with respect, love, compassion. And it’s all accredited to by the the willingness to look to God whom I serve. And I have been blessed to follow officers who live as Christ would have us.

You see, it appears we are losing the very essence of our humanity. The attack from satan has taken hold. I will be the first to say that we are losing our way through this life, we are out of control. But as preached so many times before, the word of God still rings true. Without faith, the acceptance of God in our hearts, we are lost. You see before we can make change, we must be willing to come to the table and talk. Both sides must be willing to take a moment and make the effort to rebuild. But the building process must be done with compassion of the hurt, insightfulness for the betterment of the whole, and with a fire to restore humanity with a foundation/mindset that WE are one, not separate, because we are all children of the Most high. We are here for you.

In closing I would like to leave you with this.

To all the families who have lost someone to interactions with law enforcement both justified and unjustly- I pray for peace and comfort from our God in heaven.

Philippians 2:3-4 – In humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interests but also to the interests of others.

John 3:16, for God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever should believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.

May God bless you and may God keep you. Halleluiah. Amen.

