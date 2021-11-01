Rebels to face Pillow Academy in 2nd round of MAIS playoffs

The Leake Academy Rebels will face off against Pillow Academy Friday in the 2nd round of the MAIS 5A Playoffs.

Pillow defeated Central Hinds 34-30 this past Friday to advance to the game against Leake.

This will be the first meeting between the teams since 1991.

The Rebels had a bye week in the first round due to being the number 1 overall seed in 5A.

The Mustangs of Pillow Academy are the number 9 seed.

The winner of Friday’s game will advance to play either Copiah Academy or Bayou Academy in the semifinals.

Friday’s game is set for a 7:00 pm kickoff.

Pregame coverage begins at 6:15 on Cruisin’ 98.3/The Boswell Media Christmas Station, Kicks96news.com, and the Cruisin 98 mobile app.