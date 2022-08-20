Rebels Win Season Opener 40-12 Over Winston Academy

The 5A Leake Academy Rebels opened the 2022 football season tonight playing at home in Madden hosting the 4A Patriots of Winston Academy. The Rebels dominated the first half taking a 25-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, both teams scored a touchdown in the 3rd and 4th quarters giving the Rebels a 40-12 victory. Rhett Atkinson and Jarod Sims were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Next week the Rebels will travel to Jackson Academy in Jackson. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the coaches show at 6:15pm.