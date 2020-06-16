Remember Grab and Go Lunches!

Grab and Go Lunches are here again this week. Leake County School Superintendent Yvette Young says “please don’t forget Grab and Go Lunches. The school staff is ready to serve.”Meals will be provided every Monday and Wednesday through July 1st. All children 18 and under will eat free. Children do not have to be part of the Leake County School district but must be present at time of pick up. Due to social distancing requirements, meals will be available Monday and Wednesday with 2 days of meals distributed at pickup. The schedule is listed below.

Leake Central Elementary – Monday & Wednesday 11 am-1pm

Leake County Elementary- Monday & Wednesday 11am-1pm

Edinburg Attendance Center – Monday & Wednesday 10:30-11am

Old County Beat Center (MaryDell-) Monday & Wednesday 12pm-12:30pm

Singleton Lot by Dollar General Monday & Wednesday 10:30-11:00 am

Thomastown Attendance Center Monday & Wednesday 12:00pm-12:30pm

Ofahoma Volunteer Fire Monday & Wednesday 10:30am-11:00am

Lena Lot by Michaels Monday & Wednesday 12:00 pm-12:30 pm

Old Madden Store Lot Monday & Wednesday 10:30-11:00 am

Rosebud Quick Stop Lot Monday & Wednesday 12:00 pm-12:30pm