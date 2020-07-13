Repairs in The Square as Major Water Main Breaks

Major water main breaks were repaired yesterday in Leake County Square. Water pressure dropped as early as 8:00 a.m. with complete outages setting in immediately following. City Hall reported the community wide issue around 8:30am. City workers were on the scene at the square soon after. The team huddled and worked together on a hot Sunday morning. By 11:30 a.m transitional repairs were made to the break and the water was up and running. While water lines were still considered vulnerable, Carthaginians were so thankful to have running water again before noon day sun.

Thank you to all the city workers who sacrificed their day off for all of us. 🙂