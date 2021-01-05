Representative Kenneth Walker Talks New Legislative Session and The Seriousness of Covid

The Mississippi Legislature goes back in to session today at noon. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann recently said “Mississippi legislators should consider delaying much of their 2021 session by several weeks. They should handle a few pressing matters, then leave the Capitol until March. That could prevent the state Capitol from again becoming a super spreader for covid-19 cases. We talked to Leake County Representative Kenneth Walker of District 27 who said while glad to return “I am in favor of a short session and a return in March. I feel like during the colder months we more likely to stay in close quarters and increase the chances of spreading the virus.” He also said ” I take the virus very seriously. I know quite a few people personally who have contacted the virus and several of them who fit my basic profile have died from it. We lost a friend in the Ofahoma community today.”

Kenneth Walker was one of the first Mississippi Legislators diagnosed with Covid-19, back in early July.