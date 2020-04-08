Revised Resolution Enforces Curfew in Carthage

A citywide curfew is being enforced in Carthage, Mississippi. Effective immediately, the curfew was voted in by The Mayor of Carthage and Board of Aldermen. It begins at 10 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. daily until April 30th. According to the resolution all residents of Carthage are asked to comply with the mandatory curfew. Anyone caught out during the restricted time or found not practicing social gathering guidelines could be fined $500. All essential and non-essential business guidelines remain the same. For a complete copy of the revised resolution see http://www.leakems.com/coronavirus-updates/