SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Mississippians Impacted By Coronavirus

Small Business low-interest federal disaster loans are being offered across the nation including Mississippi. The loans are available through the U.S. Small Business Administration and are designed to provide working capitol to businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus, according to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. These loans are available for small businesses, private non profit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives, and small aquaculture enterprises. Economic Injury Loans of up to 2 Million Dollars may be available. For more information see – www.sba.gov