SBA Streamlines Economic Injury Loan Application

A streamlined economic injury loan application is now available through the SBA website. The Small Business Administration is collecting the requested information to make loans available under SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to the qualified entities that are impacted by COVID-19, according SBA’s website. “The information will be used in determining whether the applicant is eligible for the loan.” For link to the application or more information see- https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/ or https://www.sba.gov/