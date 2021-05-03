SNAP Benefits for May Are Available

SNAP Benefits are available for May. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has approved Mississippi’s request to provide Emergency Allotments (supplements) for May 2021 to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. For SNAP cases with a paid benefit for May, emergency supplements are available. For households being approved for SNAP during May, emergency supplements will be made available to eligible households two (2) days after case approval. To learn more visit http://www.mdhs.ms.gov/mdhs-announces-additional..