Sounds of Philadelphia Make a Wish (Audio)

Brian “B-MO” Montgomery – The Boswell Media Make a Wish Mississippi radiothon for stations Kicks 96 and Cruisin 98 is in the book, and while you can still make your donations through the weekend, you can also join our sister station Breezy 103 next Friday in Kosciusko at Kangaroo Crossing and place a bid on some items that will be up for auction through our Big Deals page as well. A portion of the items in the Big Deals auction will go directly to Make a Wish as well.

Below are some audio from some of our sponsors, and community leaders that were part of it. Be sure to check a bonus edition of the Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning for audio featuring the kids, parents and more by clicking this!!

Check out audio clips below

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Fulton

Sammy from Philadelphia Market and Deli

Bill Griffis from Griffis Motors