Square Affair 5 Day Countdown!

Only 5 days until Square Affair 2020! Trustmark City Park will provide entertainment presented throughout the day on the Tyson Foods Stage. Featured headliner is Wayward Jones sponsored by Boswell Media and the Guitar Academy. Magician/Illusionist Todd Smith will also appear. The Baptist Memorial Hospital – Leake petting Zoo will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. with barnyard animals of all types plus a Zebra, Lama, and a Camel all courtesy of G&J petting Zoo. There will also be a Touch a Truck for the kids featuring some of Leake Counties First Responders. Vendors will be scattered throughout the Square including that ever popular Fair Food.

Square Affair is June 27th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m