Square Affair is Heating Up, Wayward Jones to Perform

Square Affair is heating up. Featured entertainment this year will be country music recording artist Wayward Jones sponsored by Boswell Media and The Guitar Academy. Wayward Jones was the 2019 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year. They will be promoting their new single “You Ain’t Johnny” which is set for release on June 19th. There will also be other entertainment and more with vendors of all types, and fair food. If you are interested in a booth contact the Main Street Chamber Office at 601-267-9231.

Square Affair is scheduled for Saturday June 27th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.