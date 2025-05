EDINBURG, Miss.–A stabbing was reported Friday afternoon about 5:15 at the “houses on stilts” in Edinburg. Leake County deputies responded.

The man who was reported to have done the stabbing was walking away from the scene wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

He was described as a Hispanic male, walking on Hwy. 427.

Deputies were able to find the man and apprehend him.

It was unclear how badly the victim was hurt. An ambulance was sent.