State Fire Marshall Talks Firework Safety for New Year’s Eve

You are being reminded to be careful this New Years Eve. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney is urging everyone to apply caution when using fireworks. “That’s especially important if young children are around, as they are often more likely to be harmed,” he said. He went on to say firework injury risk is highest among young people ages 0‐4, followed by children 10‐14. Sparklers, often a favorite with children, can reach up to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to cause third‐degree burns. For safety tips and reminders see below.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal suggests you follow these safety tips:

*Observe local laws.

*Those wishing to purchase and use fireworks should first check with their fire

protection officials to make sure that local laws are being followed.

*Some municipalities prohibit fireworks from being used within city limits.

* Use common sense: always read and follow the directions on each firework.

* Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

* Buy from reliable fireworks sellers. Store them in a cool, dry place.

* Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.

* Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and have a hose ready.

* Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.

* Light only one item at a time and keep a safe distance.

* Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.

* Never re‐ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

* Never give fireworks to small children.

* Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

* Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.