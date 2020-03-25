State Order Limiting Social Gatherings Already Implemented in Walnut Grove

Local – An executive order is being issued by Governor Tate Reeves to slow the spread of Coronavirus across the state. He is requesting that people avoid visiting nursing homes or other places where people are more likely to be vulnerable to illness. He has also encouraged employers to allow employees to work from home when possible. Mississippians are ordered to refrain from public gatherings of ten or more people until April 17th. “The town of Walnut Grove has already implemented this restriction, as well as social distancing in Municipal Offices and park closures,” according to Mayor Brian Gomillion. “We are working together to keep our people safe.”