Storms Cause Damage, Lightning Strike May Have Caused Leake Co. Fire

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Damaging winds, lightning and possible tornadoes came through Mississippi Thursday night. Though most of the damage was confined to the Jackson Metro area, Leake County was under a severe thunderstorm warning about 10:30 when someone reported their house had been struck by lightning.

That was at the intersection of Storm Rd. and Hwy. 487. The person who called 911 said his utility room was filling up with smoke. Carthage volunteer firefighters responded.

“As that moved across we did receive widespread reports of tress, power lines down, damage,” said National Weather Service Forecaster David Cox.

More than 30,000 Entergy customers lost power across several counties, mostly Madison, Rankin and Hinds.

There were also several possible tornadoes.

“There were some areas of circulation that did do some damage in the Bolton, Edwards area (Hinds County) also in Lauderdale and Clarke counties and we’ll be assessing that over the coming days,” he said.