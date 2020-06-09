Strong Readers Mississippi Revamps Program

The Strong Readers website has been updated. The Mississippi Department of Education has revamped its Strong Readers website to help families assist their children with building reading skills.

The site is organized by grade level, from kindergarten through grade 5. It includes strategies for developing strong reader habits and a series of activities to practice the five components of reading. Those include working with sounds, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.

Also included are tools for families to find books that match their child’s grade band and a free, online library. For more information see – strongreadersms.com