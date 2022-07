Dispatches for Leake County, Tuesday afternoon, July 26, 2022

7:36 pm Sherriff’s deputies were called for a report of a suspicious person at the church at intersection of Roberts and Singleton Road.

8:44 pm The SO was called for a report of a suspicious person standing on the resident’s porch.

11:14 pm Cartage PD was called for an alarm going off at Exxon on Hwy 35.