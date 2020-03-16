Team Up to Clean Up Leake County

Leake County – Leake County teams up to clean up this coming Saturday, March 21st, from 8 am-1 pm. The project gives the opportunity to bring people together while jump starting cleanup. “Community outreach has expanded to include our churches this year. Also, we are hopeful that more young people will participate. Their commitment to work together will make a difference while teaching valued responsibilities of what it takes to keep our county clean.” according to the Leake County Supervisors. For more information contact Kathy Chamblee 601-201-0019