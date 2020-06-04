The Bakery and Cafe to Open Outdoor Seating

The Bakery and Café of Carthage will soon have outdoor seating. The city council voted this week to allow outdoor tables in front of the restaurant. Owners Lou Ann Harvey and Russell Baty said “that in order to satisfy liability issues, the tables would be donated to the city once erected.” The bakery is available for in house dining, take out and bakery orders. This week they were awarded the Best Takeaway Food Award 2020 by Restaurant Guru.

Call 601-267-4661 for takeout or special orders. Located at 118 W Franklin Street, Carthage