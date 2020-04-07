The Bell Tolls at Carthage United Methodist Church

Carthage-The 6 p.m. Bell has tolled at Carthage United Methodist Church. Bells rang out in unity across Mississippi, including Carthage, at 6 p.m. to honor the frontline healthcare workers, and the ill. The office of Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann sent out the request on Friday, reaching over 378,000 people in Mississippi. “The response has been nothing short of amazing. Bells will continue to ring every evening for one minute until April 20th, the day the current shelter in place order is scheduled to end,” according to an announcement by the Lieutenant Governor’s office. All are encouraged to join again tonight.