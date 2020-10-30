The Leake Academy Halloween Carnival Starts Tomorrow At 11AM

The annual Leake Academy Halloween Carnival will be held Saturday, October 31. However, there will be some changes taking place this year because of the pandemic regulations. Instead of the Carnival taking place in the old gym and at night, this year’s version will be held during the day and outside on school grounds in Madden, which allows for more distancing between the various activities.

The Carnival kicks off at 11am with the presentation of Kings and Queens, and all the booths will be open from 11:30 until 3:00. Food items will be available. The senior class auction will begin at 1:00.

Bring out the whole family for a day of fun in a safe atmosphere, and support Leake Academy’s annual school fundraiser. pr)