The Leake County Christmas Parade is Tonight at 6pm

The Leake County Christmas parade is tonight in downtown Carthage. According to the Main Street Chamber of Leake County the parade will start at 6pm and will feature floats, and antique cars from area businesses and churches, along with a visit from Santa. The parade, which includes over 30 entries, will depart from the Coliseum and travel down East Main Street to the Square in downtown Carthage.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines including social distancing.

*The Main Street Chamber of Leake County would like to thank First Financial Bank for being a sponsor of this parade.