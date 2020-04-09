Breaking: The Petit Fours in Carthage have SOLD OUT!!!

The Petit Fours in Carthage have sold out!!! Lou Ann Harvey is the baker. She is also the owner of The Bakery and Café in Carthage. Her small business is one of many greatly impacted by restrictions implemented in response to COVID-19. On Monday evening Ms. Harvey came up with an idea to make about 250 Petit Fours for special orders. “At 8 p.m. we ran a few photos on Facebook and by 10 p.m. all 250 were sold. By the next morning we had sold over 1,500. At 1 p.m. we had to cut off orders. The response has been so overwhelming and heart warming during this time.” For lunch takeout, gift certificates, or special orders call 601-267 4661. Open 10-2 daily. Location is 118 Franklin St., Carthage